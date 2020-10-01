Hathras Case: NCW Writes To UP DGP, Seeks Explanation Over Victim's Body Cremation By Cops

The National Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh police chief over the cremation of the body of Hathras gangrape victim by cops allegedly without the consent of the deceased's family in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped on September 14 at her village in the Hathras district and succumbed to grievous injuries in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

In a press statement, the NCW said it is "shocked" by the brutal assault on the woman and her subsequent death due to injuries and observed that the incident underlines the "grim state of women in the society".

Amid nationwide uproar over the late-night cremation of the body by police and local officials, NCW wrote to UP Director-General of Police (DGP) Hitesh Awasthy seeking an explanation on the urgency to cremate the body of the victim in the absence of her family. The Commission has asked the authorities to send a reply "at the earliest".

NHRC issues notice

On Wednesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) issued a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary and DGP over the incident and directed the state government to provide adequate protection to the family of the deceased as part of witness protection while expressing concern there may be a danger to them from other communities.

In a scathing observation, the Commission said it has gone through "very painful" media reports about the incident and said it is apparent that the UP police was not able to take timely action to trace and save the victim girl due to which the young woman could not be saved from being subjected to grave cruelty. "The way the perpetrators have acted shows that they had no fear of law in their mind."

Moreover, the Commission also pointed out allegations made by the family that the police forcibly took away the body of the deceased for cremation in the wee hours of Wednesday which it said raises many questions about the law and order situation in UP.

Autopsy report cites trauma to neck as cause of death

As per the victim's autopsy report released earlier in the day, the cause of death of the victim is stated as trauma due to a neck injury, however, there was no mention of rape in the report. All the four accused involved in the incident have been arrested. As news of the 19-year-old's death spread, protests broke out in Delhi as well as in Hathras with all sections of society, including politicians, sports and cine stars and activists, expressing their anguish and demanding justice for her.

Also, UP Police is facing criticism after the victim's family alleged that the last rites of the victim were conducted without the consent of the family. However, in clarification, Uttar Pradesh ADG Prashant Kumar stated that the funeral was conducted with the consent of the family.