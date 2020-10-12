Hathras Case: Victim's Lawyer Demands Protection For Kin; Transfer Of Case Outside UP

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Monday heard the Hathras case where a 19-year-old girl lost her life after being allegedly brutally gang-raped by a group of men. After the hearing concluded, the victim's lawyer Seema Kushwaha spoke to the media over the grieving kin's three main demands including a prayer to keep all SIT investigation reports confidential.

"The SIT reports of investigation are coming in the public domain. Our prayer was to keep them confidential, the court has considered this. The other thing we wanted was to transfer the trial either to Delhi or Mumbai, the court said the investigation is still on in the state. The third we wanted security to the victim's family till the complete closure of the case, we have seen how long the procedure is when the Nirbhaya case happened," said advocate Seema Kushwaha to the media.

Hathras case hearing in Allahabad HC

Expressing disappointment with the UP police probe in the Hathras case, the victim's family has claimed in the court that the police were not probing the case properly and that they were harassed in the village. As per sources, the family has claimed that they did not trust the police and that the district magistrate had pressurised them.

Sources add that the family has revealed that the police had initially refused to lodge an FIR when they had informed them of their daughter lying bleeding in the fields. The family also reportedly contradicted the police saying that the 'midnight funeral' of the victim was done without their consent adding, "we were not even told about the cremation".

Referring to the ongoing protests by several upper-caste men outside their home, the family claimed that 'a conspiracy was being done against them in their village', as per sources. The family allegedly fears that they 'will be falsely framed' in this case. The court has adjourned the next hearing to November 2, when the state will present its arguments.

