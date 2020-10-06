Hathras: CM Yogi Slams Opposition, Says 'they're Attempting Violence In Name Of Protests'

Uttar Pradesh Chief Miniter Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday slammed the opposition for trying to rake up issues for politics saying that their propaganda needed to be exposed in front of the nation. The Chief Minister's comments come against the backdrop of the Hathras incident where a 19-year-old lost her life after she was allegedly brutally raped by a group of men. The incident has caused a widespread uproar in the state which has seen regular clashes between the administration and the political parties who are visiting the state to protest.

"In the name of protests, they are attempting violence. Our oath is to build a happy future for every citizen of the state, we keep in mind 24 crore people while developing any policy, we have never looked at caste or religion. Development and security are for everyone," said Yogi Adityanath.

"Naturally, the opposition begins their propaganda when they see development. We saw this with the farmer's bills. The opposition really has no topic apart from their propaganda to rake up issues which they then use to create differences in society. This kind of negativity halts development. I request everyone to expose this kind of mentality in front of the entire nation," said Yogi Adityanath.

UP CM hits out at opposition for 'inciting' riots

Earlier Yogi Adiyanath had lashed out at the opposition for trying to incite riots in the state saying, "Those who do not like development, they want to incite ethnic and communal riots."

"In the guise of these riots, they will get an opportunity to bake political loaves, so they do new conspiracies, we have to move the process of development rapidly by being fully alert to these conspiracies," he had later tweeted.

The opposition which has been protesting in the state over the Hathras case has been regularly entering into physical scuffles with the police personnel during their protests, flouting social distancing norms amid the pandemic.

An FIR has also been registered by the police against 153 identified persons including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with 50 unknown under Sections 188, 269, 270 of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act.

