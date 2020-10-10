Hathras District Hospital Doctor: 'No Mention Of Sexual Assault When Victim Was Brought'

As the outrage over the Hathras case continues, Republic TV has spoken to the doctor of Hathras district hospital. Dr Ramesh Babu who attended the victim said that the family did not mention anything related to sexual assault. When asked about the health of the victim when she was brought to the hospital, the doctor said that she had a lot of swelling in the throat and her condition was critical. He also highlighted that she was referred after 30-35 minutes, and her mother and the home guard were present at the Emergency ward. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was reported to be allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on 29 September.

Dr Ramesh Babu said: " No, no sir. She did not say any such thing to me. There was no such thing from our side. My only job was to treat her and she did not say any such thing to me nor do I have any knowledge about it being said to anybody. She had a lot of swelling in the throat. Because of the injury, the condition was critical. Seeing the critical condition of the victim, it was decided to refer her. As my memory serves, nothing of that sorts was said. In that situation, I did not hear any such thing nor is it in my knowledge." He added, "She was brought by a home guard and her mother was there with her. Other than that, there's a lot of crowd in emergency, so you can't tell who is with whom. I only saw her with her mother. And the home guard who brought her."

READ | Hathras case: Sanjay Singh asks UP CM "Why don't you accept victim's dying declaration?"

Accused claim 'innocence'

The four accused - Sandeep, Luv Kush, Ravi and Ramu have written a letter on Thursday alleging that they are innocent and that false charges of murder, physical assault, and atrocities against SC/ST were levied against them in the Hathras case. The letter which has been addressed to the Hathras SP claims that the main accused and the victim knew each other and that her family allegedly beat her up as they did not approve of their 'friendship'.

What has the family claimed?

The mother has stated that she along with her daughter and son had visited the field to find fodder when she found that her daughter was missing. After searching, she allegedly found one of her slippers by the side of the road and later her daughter lying bleeding in the fields, hurt. After rushing to the district hospital, the victim was transferred to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh - with the Hathras police registered a case of attempt to murder - arresting all four accused. The family has been provided heightened security and has demanded a judicial probe into the case.

READ | BJP slams TMC double standards over protest during COVID; reminds Hathras, farm bill stir

Hathras case investigation

The victim succumbed to her injuries and her autopsy report read spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue with no mention of rape. Citing it, the police has claimed that the victim was 'not raped' highlighting that 'neck injury and trauma' were mentioned as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts. The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on September 30, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police.

READ | Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka could face action after top Hathras aide picked up for riot plot

The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the CM's 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on CM Adityanath's recommendation, but the SIT continues to probe. The government has also filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court demanding an SC-monitored CBI probe while contending that 'no sexual assault occurred', headed preferably by a retired judge and filed FIRs alleging 'criminal conspiracy to incite caste riots'.

READ | Rahul Gandhi's Hathras man picked up by Police after exposing mega riot plot in sting