Hathras Gangrape: 'Push Case In Fast-track Courts,' Requests Nirbhaya's Mother To UP Govt

Nearly 7 years after her daughter got justice, Nirbhaya's mother reacted to the Hathras gang-rape incident in which a 19-year-old girl lost her life days after she was brutally raped and assaulted. "We heard today that another daughter lost her life. It's very sad that daughters are being treated like this, but we continue to hear the same thing that the perpetrators got caught, and a few days later you move on to a different case," said Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi.

"Today we have reached back to 2012. Firstly, whatever happened to the daughter of Hathras, I am with the family. The person who has gone, we can not get them back but I want to assure their mother and father that whatever they need, we will stand by them. I also request the UP Police and government, whoever, the perpetrators are, please bring them to fast track courts so they justice can be delivered quickly," said Asha Devi.

Hathras gang rape incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in a moving bus. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am. Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, the victim was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition worsened.

She was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh after the incident on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death. As she resisted their attempt, the victim ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut. The four accused have already been arrested.

Several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP Supremo Mayawati have condemned the incident and criticised the UP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The leaders have demanded that the accused must be hanged to death.

