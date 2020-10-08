Hathras Horror: 3-member SIT Widens Probe; 40 More People Called For Questioning

In a big development on Thursday, sources told Republic TV that 40 more people have been called for questioning by the three-member SIT in connection with the Hathras gangrape case. This comes a day after the SIT's deadline to submit its report was extended by 10 days. While the statement of the victim's kin has already been recorded, other villagers will reportedly be questioned now.

As per sources, the SIT team headed by UP Home Secretary Bhagwan Swaroop is interrogating the officers involved in the case as well. On the basis of its first report, Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal were suspended. Earlier in the day, senior Congress leader Shyoraj Jivan Valmiki was picked up by the UP Police just about 24 hours after Republic Media Network's sting operation. In the sting, Valmiki confessed that he provoked a community in Hathras amongst other ghastly riot-mongering details.

What is the Hathras gangrape case?

A 19-year-old woman in a village in UP's Hathras district was reported to have been brutally gangraped by 4 men when she was collecting fodder for her cattle on September 14. The victim, who was initially admitted to a local hospital in Hathras was shifted for further treatment to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday, September 29. Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case.

Amid huge protests outside the hospital demanding justice for the deceased woman, her body was brought to the village by the police at around 12.45 am on Wednesday, September 30. In an official statement, the Hathras Police refuted reports that the body was forcefully cremated in the dead of the night without conducting the final rites. However, the victim's family claimed that its request for the body to be taken to the house and carrying out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. The police has now cited an autopsy report to claim that there was no rape in the incident. In an affidavit filed on Tuesday, the UP government sought a CBI probe under the supervision of the apex court.

