Hathras Horror: TN BJP's IT Convener Makes Callous Remark On Victim; Defends Himself

In a tweet desensitizing the uproar that has been going on for the Hathras rape victim, Tamil Nadu BJP IT cell head CT Nirmal Kumar posted a video of the 19-year old Dalit women, claiming the video was ‘proof’ that the woman’s tongue wasn’t cut and that she hadn’t mentioned ‘rape’, a statement contradictory to news shared on social media.

Making demeaning remarks on the Hathras gang-rape victim, and unlawfully disclosing her identity on his social media page, the state's IT cell head said, “She speaks fluently. Her tongue was not cut. Neither mentions anything about ‘rape’." The 19-year old who was gang-raped had suffered injuries in her spinal cord and had succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday morning. The Supreme Court in 2018 had barred revealing identities of rape and sexual assault survivors in print, television or social media to avoid stigma and potential tampering of evidence.

BJP leader faces backlash

Attacking the Congress for reacting to the heinous crime that had seen huge uproar across the country, Nirmal Kumar, went on to say, “‘Italian Mafia’s’ always does cheap politics on innocent people.” The tweet he had posted on Wednesday following the uproar of the victim’s body being cremated in the middle of the night without the presence of her family members, by the UP police, received a lot of reaction with several stating the comment as insensitive and crass.

In an attempt to stop the backlash he faced following the video and the tweet going viral on Twitter, he responded with another tweet earlier in the day. “Intention of my tweet was to carry the truth which most of the media failed yesterday. Requesting all media and opposition not to politicise such incidents and please don't come to a conclusion before an official statement from government or police,” he tweeted. He also said that maximum punishment must be given to the criminals.

Further adding that the Congress was responsible for spreading fake propaganda, and posting another video to Twitter, the BJP TN IT cell head in a tweet said, “No doubt as our PM mentioned we need maximum punishment for these accused. Fake msg spread by Italy CON.”

Rubbishing claims that it wasn't the police that had burned the 19-year old’s body without her family’s permission but rather that the victim’s family had done her last rights, he said that this was fake propaganda spread by the Congress party for its political gain and that the media did not bring the ‘truth’ to the public. He also went on to say, “the Yogi Adityanath government will ensure a fair trial.”

Photo credits: Twitter/@CTR_Nirmalkumar