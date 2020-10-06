Hathras Horror: UP Govt Defends Late-night Cremation, Cites 'potential Violent Situation'

In an affidavit filed before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, the Uttar Pradesh government defended the late-night cremation of the Hathras victim. Earlier, the victim's family alleged that its request for the body to be taken to the house and to carry out the cremation after sunrise was turned down by the police. As per the state government, the Hathras district administration had received intelligence inputs on the night of September 29 that lakhs of supporters of both communities along with the supporters of some political parties and media will assembly at the village on the morning of September 30.

It added that the situation could have turned violent leading to law and order problems. Mentioning that there was a high-alert in the district due to the pronouncement of the Babri mosque demolition verdict, the UP government revealed that the district administration took the decision to convince the parents of the victim to cremate her with all religious rites at night to avoid "large scale violence". Moreover, it noted that more than 20 hours had elapsed since her death and post-mortem.

Maintaining that there was no bad intention in expediting the cremation, the affidavit pointed out that the Safdurjung Hospital had already conducted the post-mortem. To buttress its point, the state government annexed translated copies of the intelligence reports. In another charge, it accused sections of the print and electronic media of attempting to stop the cremation by telling the family members to insist on the fulfillment of their demands.

Here is the explanation in the affidavit:

Investigation in Hathras case

Four persons have been arrested by the police in this case. The UP government initially constituted a three-member SIT to probe the case to be tried in a fast-track court. On October 2, it suspended Hathras Superintendent of Police Vikrant Vir, Commanding Officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh and Head Constable Mahesh Pal on the basis of the first report submitted by the SIT. A day later, UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommended a CBI probe into the case.

