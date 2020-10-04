Hathras Incident: Mayawati Slams UP Govt Over 'mysterious Silence'; Demands Fair Probe

On Sunday, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati slammed the Uttar Pradesh Government over its "mysterious silence" on the Hathras incident. This statement from the BSP supremo comes after the victim's family has made several serious allegations of intimidation against the District Magistrate.

The family of the now-deceased victim of the horrific Hathras gangrape alleged that the police cremated her body in the middle of the night without their consent. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati slammed the stoic silence of the UP government and further raised apprehension over a fair probe into the matter in presence of the District Magistrate. Her tweet in Hindi read as - "Although the government has agreed to the CBI investigation, how can this case be investigated objectively while the DM is there? People are apprehensive."

हाथरस गैंगरेप काण्ड के पीड़ित परिवार ने जिले के डीएम पर धमकाने आदि के कई गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं, फिर भी यूपी सरकार की रहस्मय चुप्पी दुःखद व अति-चिन्ताजनक। हालाँकि सरकार CBI जाँच हेतु राजी हुई है, किन्तु उस डीएम के वहाँ रहते इस मामले की निष्पक्ष जाँच कैसे होे सकती है? लोग आशंकित। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) October 4, 2020

Earlier, Mayawati stated that her party stands with the family of the victims and hailed the Opposition for raising concern on the law and order situation in the state demanded UP CM Yogi's resignation.

UP CM transfers Hathras case to CBI

On Saturday, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath ordered the Hathras case to be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Announcing this move in a tweet, the office of Chief Minister said the CM decided to hand over the entire investigation into the Hathras case to the CBI so that all aspects related to the case are investigated thoroughly. The Chief Minister also ordered the suspension of five police officers, including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the midnight funeral. A 3-member SIT is currently probing the case and will submit its report within a week.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday filed an FIR under various sections of the IPC alleging criminal conspiracy to incite violence via the incident.

The Hathras case

Reports until Friday stated that the 19-year-old woman had been gangraped by four upper-caste men in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi last Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She succumbed at around 3 am on Tuesday. The case is currently the subject of a huge amount of protest, with political parties also involved.

The autopsy report said the cause of death of the victim was trauma due to a neck injury and didn't mention rape, following which the UP ADG had contended the same. Videos of the victim's mother as well as the original complaint said she had been strangled and named the person who did it, not mentioning rape.

