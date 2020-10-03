Hathras: MoS Assures Justice Ministry Keeping Tabs, Says 'UP CM Taking Stringent Actions'

With the probe intensifying in the Hathras incident, The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, which has taken cognisance of the murder and alleged rape of a 19-year-old woman, is following up the developments in the case. Minister of State (MoS), Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry Rattan Lal Kataria said that the Ministry is keeping a hawk-eye on the developments.

According to ANI sources, the Ministry said that a direction from Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been sent to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to ensure that justice must be done. Meanwhile, the ministry is also ensuring that the accused are apprehended and the victim's family be protected.

Further assuring action, Kataria said that the accused of this incident will not be spared by Prime Minister Modi and Yogi government."

"Along with the Prime Minister, we too have taken cognisance over the matter. Chief Minister Adityanath has suspended Hathras superintendent of police and the deputy superintendent of police. The Prime Minister thinks about Dalits and wants to run the country on the ideals of Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The accused of this incident will not be spared by Prime Minister Modi and Yogi government."

Speaking on Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visit to Hathras, Kataria said, "As far as Rahul Gandhi is concerned, both Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul were rejected by Uttar Pradesh. The country likes good governance and not drama."

UP Govt's action

Cracking down on negligent police officers, UP CM Yogi Adityanath has suspended five police officers - district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir, Commanding officer Ram Shabd, Inspector Dinesh Kumar Verma, Sub Inspector Jagveer Singh, and Head Constable Mahesh Pal based on the preliminary report submitted by the SIT. Moreover, all officers involved in the case will have to undertake narco and polygraph tests, as ordered by the Chief Minister. The 3-member SIT constituted by Adityanath will submit its complete report in 7 days and an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member of the victim has been announced.

Hathras case

It was reported that a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men in Hathras which has sparked a major protest. The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis, and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The Allahabad High Court has taken a suo moto cognizance of the case and sought a response from senior state officials by October 12.

(with inputs from ANI)