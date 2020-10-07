Hathras Police File Case Against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar Under Epidemic Act

A case has been registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar on Wednesday, October 7 under the epidemic Act, who tested positive for COVID-19 on September 29 and had gone to meet the Hathras victim's family on October 4, said the Hathras Superintendent of Police (SP).

The AAP MLA from Delhi's Kondli constituency has earlier taken to Twitter to announce that "due to my mild fever for the last few days, today I got COVID-19 test done, the report of which has come out to be positive, due to which I will be at home in isolation. Whoever has met me in the last 2-3 days should get the test done". Although Kumar went to meet the victim's family six days after being tested positive, it is not known whether he has tested negative for the COVID-19 infection.

On October 5 the AAP MLA had posted a video after meeting the family of the Hathras victim and wrote, "I have just returned after meeting the family of the Hathras victim. An atmosphere of fear is created in the family. This is a murder of democracy and the constitution. There is no law in Yogi Raj in Uttar Pradesh, Jungle Raj is going on!"

Case registered against Delhi AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar under Epidemic Act: Hathras Superintendent of Police



He had announced on 29th September that he had tested positive for #COVID19 and on 4th October he posted videos of his visit to #Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Yogi Govt Extends SIT's Timeframe

Meanwhile, following the directions of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the time given to the special investigation team (SIT) to submit their report on the Hathras incident to the CM has been extended by 10 days, said a govt official. The three-member panel headed by UP home secretary Bhagwan Swaroop comprises DIG Chandraprakash and IPS officer Poonam was formed on September 30 after country-wide outrage over the incident. The Yogi government has also formally requested the CBI to investigate all aspects of the case and moved the Supreme Court asking for it to monitor the probe and all its angles. The 19-year-old Hatras woman died at Delhi Safdarjung hospital on September 29 and all four accused in the incident have been arrested.

SC terms Hathras incident 'shocking', 'horrible'

Terming as "shocking and horrible" the Hathras incident, the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it would ensure a smooth investigation and sought the Uttar Pradesh government's reply by October 8 on how the witnesses were being protected in the case in which a Dalit girl was allegedly brutally raped and died of injuries.

The Yogi Adityanath government, which filed an affidavit urging the top court to order a CBI probe into the incident, told the bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde that an innocent life has been lost and the central agency may be ordered to conduct the probe under the supervision of the apex court itself. The state government vehemently sought judicial intervention to stop the spread of fake "narratives after narratives with "oblique and political motives about the incident.

