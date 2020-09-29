Hathras Rape: Bhim Army Chief Attacks Uttar Pradesh Government, Protests At Delhi Hospital

Following the heinous crime against a 19-year-old girl, Dalit activists' organization Bhim Army has staged a massive protest outside the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, where the victim succumbed to injuries on Tuesday morning. With a huge crowd gathering outside the hospital, the Bhim Army is demanding justice for the Dalit rape victim and have been raising slogans in the national capital. The teenager was raped by four men on a moving bus on September 14.

The 4 accused persons were arrested two days ago.

Earlier in the day, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad demanded death punishment for the four accused in the case. He also added that he would reach at Safardjung Hospital soon and won't rest until justice is served.

"Our sister of Hathras who was a victim of hardship is no longer in this world. I kept demanding that she be admitted to AIIMS, but the BJP government did not do so. As much as the rapists who are responsible for the death of our sister are equally responsible for the Uttar Pradesh government," Aazad tweeted in Hindi on Tuesday. हाथरस की हमारी बहन जो दरिंदगी का शिकार हुई थी, अब इस दुनिया मे नही रही। मै बार बार यह मांग करता रहा कि उसे AIIMS में भर्ती कराया जाए, लेकिन BJP सरकार ने ऐसा नहीं किया। हमारी बहन की मौत के ज़िम्मेदार जितने वे बलात्कारी दरिंदे हैं उतनी ही जिम्मेदार उत्तरप्रदेस सरकार भी है। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) September 29, 2020

हमारी सहनशीलता की परीक्षा न ली जाए। मैं माँग करता हूँ कि उन दरिंदो को तुरंत फांसी पर लटकाया जाये, जब तक उन दरिंदो को फांसी नहीं होगी,ना हम चैन से सोएंगे ना सरकार व प्रशासन को सोने देंगे। मैं सफदरजंग हॉस्पिटल पहुंच रहा हूँ। — Chandra Shekhar Aazad (@BhimArmyChief) September 29, 2020

Hathras gang rape incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in a moving bus. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am. Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, the victim was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition worsened.

She was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh after the incident on September 14. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death. As she resisted their attempt, the victim ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut. The four accused have already been arrested.

Several politicians including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and BSP Supremo Mayawati have condemned the incident and criticized the UP government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. The leaders have demanded that the accused must be hanged to death.

