Hathras Rape: Bhim Army Protests At Safdarjung Hospital, Demands Death Penalty For Rapists

Following the tragic Hathras gangrape incident, a massive protest was staged outside the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi. A 19-year-old from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, gang-raped and tortured by four men two weeks ago, died this morning.

According to sources, Bhim Army's Chandrashekhar Azad along with the leaders forcibly entered the morgue area. Police along with CRPF personnel were deployed outside the hospital. The protesters alleged a lapse in treatment that led to the death of the victim within 24 hours. The Party has now called for nationwide protests over her death.

At the protest, the Bhim Army chief said, "I demand death penalty for the guilty. The government should not test our patience. We won't rest until the culprits are hanged."

Azad had earlier demanded that the Uttar Pradesh government shift the woman to AIIMS for better treatment.

"The state government is equally responsible for the death of our sister," he alleged.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hit out at Yogi Adityanath's government in Uttar Pradesh over the Hathras gangrape incident, alleging that there is "no semblance of security" for women in the State. She said incidents of rape one after another, in Hathras, Shahjahanpur and Gorakhpur have shaken the State.

"A Dalit girl who was victim of demoniac behaviour in Hathras has passed away at Safdarjung Hospital. For two weeks she kept struggling between life and death in hospitals," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. "Law and order in UP has deteriorated to a great extent. There is no semblance of safety for women. The criminals are committing crimes in the open," Priyanka Gandhi added.

...यूपी में कानून व्यवस्था हद से ज्यादा बिगड़ चुकी है। महिलाओं की सुरक्षा का नाम-ओ-निशान नहीं है।अपराधी खुले आम अपराध कर रहे हैं।



इस बच्ची के क़ातिलों को कड़ी से कड़ी सजा मिलनी चाहिए। @myogiadityanath उप्र की महिलाओं की सुरक्षा के प्रति आप जवाबदेह हैं। 2/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 29, 2020

Hathras gang rape incident

A 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men. The family of the girl informed that she died around 3 am, Superintendent of Police, Hathras, Vikrant Vir, said, The woman was shifted to a hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

The woman was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh. The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death. As she resisted their attempt, the victim ended up biting her tongue, suffering a severe cut. The four accused have already been arrested.

