Hathras SDM To Probe Village Head's Allegation Of Bhim Army Impersonating Victim's Kin

Hathras SDM Prem Prakash Meena on Tuesday spoke exclusively to Republic TV, shedding light on the letter written to him by the Hathras victim's Village head and assuring that action will be taken against Bhim Army if allegations against it were found to be true.

As protests erupted following the reported gangrape and subsequent death of a 19-year-old girl in Hathras, political parties have been forcibly entering the victim's village to meet the kin. The village head in his letter to the SDM has revealed that many such political parties were staying inside the village, pretending to be kin of the victim, threatening the law and order of the village. The letter had particularly mentioned Bhim Army, alleging that its leaders were hiding as family members of the Hathras victim in the village.

While speaking on the letter the SDM said, "I have received the letter, we will look into it. The allegations will also be looked into and if action needs to be taken against them, it will be taken," said the SDM.

"No one from outside the village will be allowed inside. Anyone who has come in, action has been taken against them. We are ready for any challenges and we will not let the law and order of the state to be disrupted. Anyone who attempts to do so, action will be taken against them," he added.

UP Govt files affidavit, alleges criminal conspiracy

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting the top court to direct a CBI probe in the Hathras case. Explaining the details of its investigation so far, the UP Government has alleged that "vested interests" are attempting to ascribe motive and to derail a fair probe in the case.

Till now, the UP Police has registered 6 cases and 13 FIRs lodging several complaints on 'false claims' being spread around the victim's village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and 'provocative posts' surmounting to criminal conspiracy in the larger Hathras probe.

