Hathras Tapes: Journalist Allegedly Advises Family Kin To 'keep All Testimonies Same'

As the demand for justice for the Hathras case victim continues, Republic TV on Saturday, has accessed an undated recorded conversation allegedly between a journalist and a person close to the family, seemingly advising the kin to 'keep all their testimonies same'. The journalist also tells the family friend to tell that they could not see the victim's body and the police acted as per their own wishes. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has recommended a CBI probe into the case where a 9-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Hathras victim's mother & complaint both say 'strangled'; name who did it; don't say rape

Journalist to family kin: 'Keep your testimonies same'

"Section 144 has been imposed, so I cannot visit. Even Priyanka ji has been stopped from visiting. Let me tell you one thing, the SP and SDM will get you into trouble. An SIT has been constituted for investigating into this. Remember all your statements should be the same," says the alleged journalist.

He is also heard telling the victim's kin that he would get the story published in a Delhi-based newspaper. Offering legal aid, the alleged journalist is heard telling the kin to pick up the call of a Delhi-based lawyer who would be visiting the district the next day. He is also heard narrating how Priyanka Gandhi had been detained by the police while trying to visit the victim's house.

"Tell them that you could not see the girl's face and that they did not hand over the ashes to you. Tell the police did as per their wishes. I will get this published in a Delhi newspaper. Pick up the call of the person who will call you from Delhi. He is a lawyer, he won't be able to come today. But he will come tomorrow," he adds.

In Hathras tape, alleged Congress middleman 'tutors' victim's kin: 'say they pressured us'

Other tapes accessed

Meanwhile, a series of tapes have been doing the rounds on social media which indicate alleged Congress middlemen trying to tutor a person close to the family to tell Priyanka Gandhi that the authorities were pressurizing them to accept the ex-gratia amount. The alleged middleman instructs the family to not accept the Rs.25 lakh compensation offered, as per the tapes. Moreover, another video claims the victim's mother mentioning strangulation, but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming. She also names only one accused- 'Sandeep' belonging to the Thakur caste, while describing some age-old family feud.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath recommends CBI probe into Hathras case amid nationwide outrage

What is the Hathras rape case?

The victim was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field, leaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. CM Adityanath has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh, a house along with a government job to one family member of the victim and suspended 5 police officers including Hathras SP Vikrant Vir - allegedly for the 'midnight funeral'. After a major protest and two attempts, the Gandhi siblings - Priyanka and Rahul were allowed to visit the victim's home by UP police. Hathras has been sealed by police and media people or politicians have not been allowed to enter until the 3-member SIT completes its probe and submit its report within 7 days.