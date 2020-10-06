Hathras: UP Govt's Affidavit Accessed, Cites Post-mortem Report On Victim's Cause Of Death

Republic Media Network on Monday accessed the affidavit filed by the Uttar Pradesh Government in the Supreme Court with regards to the Hathras case. As per the details of the affidavit, the UP Government quoting the victim's post-mortem report has recorded that the death of the victim was caused due to "injury to the cervical spine (neck)" produced by "indirect blunt trauma."

While initial reports, including the victim's kin's complaint, had recorded the cause of death as strangulation, the post mortem report by Safdurjung Hospital has opined that the strangulation of the victim "did not contribute to the death in the case."

"The victim's post mortem was conducted in the morning on 29.09.2020 by the Safdurgjung Hospital which revealed that the cause of death was cervical spine (neck) produced by indirect blunt trauma and it was further mentioned that the cause of the death was not strangulation," read the affidavit.

Read: Hathras Case: Yogi Government Files Affidavit In SC; Requests It To Direct CBI Probe

The affidavit by the UP Government has also shared the details that it has received from the Intelligence agencies stating that the incident was being "exploited and a caste/communal colour was being given" to it. In a big statement, the report also reveals that the Intelligence had informed the UP Government that "lakhs of protestors and political parties along with media will assemble on the morning of September 30," and the village would likely "turn violent" following the visits.

It also added that "vicious propaganda, social media, certain sections of Electronic and Print media with some sections of the political parties" were being used to "deliberately mislead the public to create caste/communal disharmony in the state.

Read: Hathras Case: In UP Govt 'conspiracy' Probe, Alleged PFI, SDPI & Amnesty Links To Website

UP Govt files affidavit, requests CBI to step in

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court requesting the top court to direct a CBI probe in the Hathras case. Explaining the details of its investigation so far, the UP Government has alleged that "vested interests" are attempting to ascribe motive, to derail a fair probe in the case.

Till now, the UP Police has registered 6 cases and 13 FIRs lodging several complaints on 'false claims' spread being around the victim's village to allegedly 'spoil social harmony', 'instigating victim's family' and 'provocative posts' surmounting to criminal conspiracy in the larger Hathras probe.

Read: Hathras: CM Yogi Adityanath Asks Police To Handle Cases Related To Women With Sensitivity

Read: BJP Attacks Rahul & Priyanka's Visit To Meet Hathras Victim's Family; Calls It Vulturism