Hathras Victim's Brother Demands DM's Resignation: 'We Were Locked At Home For 2 Days'

As the outrage over the Hathras horror continues, the victim's brothers on Saturday expressed the family's demand for the district magistrate (DM)'s resignation. Speaking to ANI, he said that they sought several answers from the 3-member SIT constituted by CM Yogi Adityanath. Questioning as to why their sister was cremated at night, he revealed that the family had been kept locked in their houses for the past two days and that the DM had pressurised the kin. A 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men, succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

Hathras family: "DM pressurised us"

"We have asked them many questions. Our sister's body was cremated at night. We need answers. Why were we not informed after the body was received from the hospital? They say we protested, but if we had not protested then we cannot get justice. You can see how badly the DM has treated us, trying to stifle our voices," he said. Two other brothers of the victim held their deceased sister's ashes in a pot.

When asked about if the family was satisfied with the SIT probe, they said, "We are locked inside homes for two days. DM pressurized us and threatened us. We demand DM resignation as well".

Meanwhile, after mounting a massive protest against the Yogi government over the Hathras horror, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi visited the victim's home to meet the aggrieved kin on Saturday. When the Gandhis entered the victim's home, most media channels were blocked from going in including Republic TV. While media was blocked from entering, Uttar Pradesh General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra went live on Facebook to stream her conversation with the victim's kin.

When Gandhi consoles the victim's mother, the mother asks, "Will my daughter get justice?" Another woman seated next to the mother explains that the family had not seen the body after it was released from Safdarjung. The way the body was thrown it was horrible. Gandhi replies, "I will talk to them" while hugging the mother. Another male voice is heard saying, "Police did not allow us to meet her only".

What is the Hathras rape case?

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped in Hathras on September 14 in a field by four upper-caste men eaving her in a critical condition. When her condition worsened, she was referred to AIIMS but was admitted to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Monday with spinal cord injuries, paralysis and cuts in her tongue. She died around 3 am on Tuesday, but her autopsy report has no mention of rape. Police have claimed that the Hathras gangrape victim was 'not raped' after the postmortem report stated 'neck injury and trauma' as the cause of death and that no traces of sperm were found in her private parts.

The case took an ugly turn when UP police cremated the victim's body at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, allegedly without the family's consent, which has been refuted by the police. The UP govt has suspended five police officers including the district's Police Superintendent (SP) Vikrant Vir for the 'midnight funeral', after the 3-member SIT's recommendation. Now, the case been transferred to the CBI on Adityanath's recommendation.

Meanwhile, a series of tapes have been doing the rounds on social media which indicate alleged Congress middlemen trying to tutor a person close to the family to tell Priyanka Gandhi that the authorities were pressurizing them to accept the ex-gratia amount. The alleged middleman instructs the family to not accept the Rs.25 lakh compensation offered, as per the tapes. Moreover, another video claims the victim's mother mentioning strangulation, but not rape - similar to what the UP police has been claiming.

