Hawker Allegedly Killed By Roommate In J-K's Rajouri; Accused Held

A hawker was allegedly killed by his roommate following a quarrel between them while watching a television show in Rajouri in Jammu, police said on Friday.

The accused was traced to his native in Punjab and arrested, they said.

The deceased Pawan Kumar, hailing from Udhampur in Jammu, was sharing a room with three others -- Ashok Kumar, Narayan Das and Vishnu Das -- in Rajouri.

On New Year night, the four men were watching some programme on the television during which they picked up a fight.

In a fit of anger, Ashok allegedly attacked Pawan with an iron object, leading to his death, Rajouri Senior Superintendent of Police Mohammed Aslam said.

The SSP said Ashok then fled to his native Gurdaspur in Punjab and was arrested from there.

Ashok has confessed to the crime, the officer said.

