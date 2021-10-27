HC Asks Centre, Delhi Police To Respond To Plea To Remove Unnecessary Barricading From Roads

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response of the Centre and Delhi Police on a plea seeking removal of “unnecessary and hazardous” barricading from roads of the national capital as it causes inconvenience to the citizens.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre and Delhi Police and asked them to file replies to the petition while listing the matter for further hearing on November 24.

Central government standing counsel Ajay Digpaul said the barricades were put by the Delhi Police and no relief has been sought against the Centre in the petition.

The petition by Jan Sewa Welfare Society said it has witnessed the “menace of unmindful and erratic installation of mobile police barricades” on Delhi roads and in residential colonies in utter violation of Delhi Police’s guidelines.

It said one of the reasons for huge traffic jams in the city is unnecessary barricading of roads by the police and the mismanagement and unprofessional attitude of the authorities in the installation of iron barricades on several roads across Delhi causes grave hardship and inconvenience to the safety, security, and welfare of the public.

The petition, filed through advocates Birendra Bikram and Bankey Bihari, said there have been instances where the installation of chained barricades on the roads has proved to be fatal and added that the guidelines on the installation of barricades on the roads are not being properly adhered to.

The organisation said it has made several complaints and even gave representation to the Police Commissioner but no action has been taken.

Besides direction to comply with the guidelines, the plea sought to set up an area-wise committee, including members of the civil society, to survey, supervise and assess the locality for installation of mobile police barricades and submit its report fortnightly to the concerned Deputy Commissioner of Police.

It also sought to fix liability on the officials responsible for the erratic installation of mobile barricades resulting in loss of life and property.

