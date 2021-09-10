HC Asks Centre To Respond To Plea Challenging Notification Allowing Import Of GM Soya Cake

On September 10, the Delhi High Court sought the Centre's reply on a plea challenging its notification allowing the import of genetically modified de-oiled soya cake to be used as poultry feed. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh, which issued notice to the Centre on the petition, however, declined to stay the August 24 notification.

Petitioner Dattaguru Farmer Producer Company Ltd said it was representing over 2,000 farmers who produce soybean and the import cannot be allowed without the approval of the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC).

The plea alleged that prejudice was being caused to farmers producing soybean and the introduction of genetically modified products into the food chain.

On August 24, the Centre relaxed norms for the import of 12 lakh tonnes of genetically modified crushed and de-oiled soya cake, used as livestock feed.

The commerce ministry had said the move will benefit farmers, poultry farmers and fishermen in a big way.

"Import Policy...has now been relaxed to allow imports of 12 lakh metric tonne of crushed and de-oiled GM soya cake (only non-living organism)...from Nhava Sheva port and LCS Petrapole, till 31st October 2021 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," it had said.

The relaxation had come after clarification and prior permission from the environment ministry that since soya de-oiled and crushed (DOC) cake does not contain any living modified organism, it has no objection to such imports.

Soya meal is a protein-rich solid leftover after extracting oil from soybeans seed, the new crop of which is expected to arrive from October.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 22.

