HC directs AIIMS to immediately start treatment of kids with rare diseases

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed AIIMS to immediately start treatment of eligible children suffering from rare diseases and asked the Centre to provide funds, saying it is painful to see them in this situation and they cannot be made to suffer.

The court said the direction to AIIMS and other Centres for Excellence (COE) to commence the medical treatment of these children will include procurement of medicines which expense will be borne by the central government and funds will be given to these centres.

"I am of the view that children cannot be made to suffer when it is an admitted position that they will be covered under the policy promulgated by the Centre for the welfare of these very children. Therefore, it is directed that the treatment of children be started by AIIMS and COE forthwith as the case may be," Justice Rekha Palli said.

"It is very painful to see children in this situation. There are funds available," the court said.

It said the amount spent on the treatment of these children will be adjusted to the funds received through crowd funding platform made operational for medicines and treatment for rare illnesses or national disability fund, whenever it will be received.

"You will not stop the treatment for want of funds," the court said, adding that it is expected that on the next date, the Centre will iron out the remaining issues also.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on February 1.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, told the court that the government was making all efforts to garner funds for the treatment of these children.

The court noted that earlier it had passed comprehensive guidelines and crowd funding portal was made available in August 2021.

However, it appears that sufficient funds have still not been collected due to which children suffer as they are unable to get proper treatment and medicines that is very essential for their existence.

On the issue of transfer of the unutilised amount of over Rs 63 crore, lying with the Kerala High Court after it was collected from the general public for the treatment of a person suffering from a rare disease, to the rare diseases fund, the Delhi High Court said it would be open for the Centre to pursue the case for release of funds.

The high court had earlier said the Centre has not given any sufficient justification for Rs 193 crore lying unutilised in the rare diseases fund for children and emphasised that it will not let kids die from such illnesses despite funds being available.

It had pulled up the authorities for making a “mockery of the whole thing” and said it was strange that the allocated funds are available but not being spent on children suffering from rare diseases.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions on behalf of children suffering from rare diseases, including Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and Mucopolysaccharidosis II or MPS II (Hunter Syndrome), and seeking direction to the Centre to provide them uninterrupted and free of cost treatment as the therapy is very expensive.

DMD, one of the various forms of muscular dystrophy, is a rare genetic disease that affects boys almost exclusively and causes progressive weakness. MPS II is a rare disease that is passed on in families and it mainly affects boys and their bodies cannot break down a kind of sugar that builds bones, skin, tendons and other tissues.

On August 11, the court was informed that pursuant to an order passed by the Kerala High Court for establishing a digital crowd-funding platform, over Rs 63 crore were collected from the general public for the treatment of a person suffering from a rare disease, who unfortunately expired and the amount was thus lying unutilised.

The court had then asked the Centre to obtain instructions on the utilisation of the amount for the treatment of other similarly placed patients under the National Policy for Rare Diseases, 2021.

On March 23, the court had passed a slew of directions in connection with the treatment of persons with rare diseases, including a direction to notify the National Health Policy for Rare Diseases by March 31 and setting up a National Consortium for Research, Development and Therapeutics, a rare diseases committee at AIIMS and a fund for such ailments.

It had directed that the entire unspent budget allocated for rare diseases for the past three years shall be immediately moved into the rare diseases fund, which shall be managed, supervised and utilised by nodal agency AIIMS.

The digital platform created under the Policy for receiving crowd funding shall be linked to the fund and those individuals and companies wishing to contribute shall make direct contributions into it, the court had said.

In July, the court was informed by the Centre that it has made operational a digital platform for crowd funding of the expensive medicines and treatment for rare diseases. PTI SKV ZMN

