Delhi HC Directs Kejriwal Govt To Covid Test Children Rescued From Bonded Labour

The Delhi High Court has directed the Delhi Government to conduct COVID-19 tests for children who were rescued from bonded labour and are in need of care in the national capital. The directions were issued to the Delhi government under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan passed the judgement acting on the petition filed by advocate Prabhsahay Kaur on behalf of his client, an NGO called Bachpan Bachao.

READ | Kejriwal Reduces Price Of Diesel By Massive Rs 8.36 In Delhi; VAT Down From 30% To 16.75%

READ | Rhea Chakraborty's U-turn: From Asking For CBI Probe To Plea In SC To Move Case To Mumbai

"We direct that this process should be continued, and the requirement of taking the child out of the home/child care institution should be avoided as far as possible," the court said in a detailed order on Tuesday.

"Looking to the facts and circumstances of the case, we are also of the view that the interest of children who require care and protection necessitates that their exposure to crowded environments is avoided in the prevailing circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, as far as possible, they should not be required to leave the premises of the child care institution in which they are housed," the order said.

The plea filed by Kaur and Bachpan Bachao Andolan claimed that the investigation officer had asked the children to physically go to Karkardooma court to record the statement, for which the petitioner requested the court to conduct all proceedings virtually in order to prevent the children from contracting COVID-19.

The plea had asked for conducting the test of the rescued children for COVID-19 before they were sent to a children's home or child care institution. The rescued children are currently at Mukti Ashram, a short-term rehabilitation centre for children registered as a Child Care Institution under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act 2000, run by the petitioner.

(With ANI inputs)

READ | Arun Jaitley's Children Share His Befitting Response As Rahul Resurrects 'Rafale Scam'

READ | Irrfan Khan's Clip From 'Life Of Pi' In The Academy's Video Of 'hope' Makes Fans Emotional