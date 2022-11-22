HC Directs Punjab's Law Varsity To Refund Students; 'Charge 50% Of Hostel Rent For Covid'

In the latest development, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Monday directed the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala to charge only 50 per cent of the hostel rent from the students for the COVID period. The court further directed the university to refund the remaining amount to the students within a period of four weeks.

Delivering the judgement, the bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal stated that there was absolutely no justification from the University in charging the entire hostel rent from the students during the pandemic period. The bench also noted that there was no point in charging students the entire fees while the University was charging only 25 per cent of the rent from all the contractors, including the mess, shops, canteens and others.

The bench said, "COVID-19 was a tough time for everyone. The students were out of the hostel rooms not out of choice but out of compulsion. Their belongings were left in the rooms. Those who did not have secure jobs were suddenly faced with the loss of income. People were trying to make their ends meet. And, the burden of fees was putting them under additional pressure. The institutions also suffered because they had to maintain huge buildings, staff etc. If one weighs all these facts, there does not appear to be any justification for charging the entire hostel rent from the students especially when only 25 per cent of the rent had been charged from the contractors of mess, shops, canteens, etc."

Students move Punjab & Haryana HC

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's decision came after students of the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) moved to the court regarding the University's order dated June 27. As per the notice issued by the university, the students were asked to pay the full fees by July 10 which was beyond the tuition fee.

Following this, a few students moved to the court and submitted that around 50 per cent of the fees is being charged for extra things like campus development fund, moot court fees, examination fees, library and hostel fees even as students are not residing there since March.

Demanding a reduction in the fees, the students also submitted that they were in possession of the rooms not out of choice but out of compulsion as it was difficult for anyone to return to the campus due to the pandemic.