HC directs trial court judges to intimate leave at least one day in advance

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed all judicial officers of trial courts availing leave to intimate to the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge at least one day in advance and that it shall be updated on the Delhi District Courts website immediately.

The high court, in an administrative circular, said in case of any hardship or unforeseen exigency, when any leave is applied at the last moment, the judicial officer concerned shall promptly sent the intimation through electronic means so that it is received in the office of the Principal District and Sessions Judge before 10 AM to enable its uploading on the website forthwith.

"I am directed to inform you that the Chief Justice has been pleased to order that a fresh circular be issued to the following effect: Intimation of leave be sent by all the judicial officers to the office of Principal and Sessions Judge, at least one day in advance, and the concerned branch be directed to update the status thereof on Delhi District Courts website immediately,” according to the circular issued by the Deputy Registrar.

It further said that a register be maintained at the Principal District and Sessions Judges' offices containing the name of the judicial officer, date for which leave is sought, date and time of receiving the leave application and the date and time of uploading the intimation on the website.

A PIL is pending before the high court seeking directions for prior intimation of leave by judicial officers in trial courts, as done by high court judges. PTI SKV SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)