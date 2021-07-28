HC Dismisses Ex-TMC Neta Vinay Mishra's Plea To Quash CBI Probe In Coal Smuggling Case

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday dismissed former Trinamool Congress leader Vinay Mishra's petition seeking quashing of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the coal smuggling case. The Calcutta HC in its order said that all the petitions filed by Vinay Mishra have been dismissed.

A bench comprising Justice Tirthankar Ghosh said, "There is no scope of interference in the investigation by the court as investigating officers are performing their duty adequately". The Calcutta HC further mentioned that the investigation by the CBI will continue. Earlier on Saturday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had moved a Delhi court against the interim bail granted to Vikash Mishra, who is an accused in the coal smuggling scam. Vikas is the brother of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra.

The ED had claimed that the conduct of Vikas Mishra was 'non-cooperative towards the investigation and he was not answering the summons issued by the agency. The ED had also opposed the interim bail granted to Mishra on grounds that he violated the terms and conditions of the bail.

"Vikas Mishra despite summons issued by the complainant/ED, has willfully neglected, deliberately, intentionally and knowingly avoided his presence before the investigating officer and failed to appear to summon issued to him on June 6. He is accused of the commission of the grave economic offense and is a key link to unearth the modus operandi adopted by the accused persons," the agency had said.

A special CBI court had also sought the response of Vikas Mishra in the matter. He was granted interim bail on medical grounds till April and that was later extended by the court.

While passing the order on April 16, Special Judge Anurag Sain said in case Vikas violates any of the bail conditions, ED has the right to move an appropriate application for cancellation of bail. Advocate Amit Mahajan, Government's Standing Counsel along with NK Matta, Nitesh Rana, Special Public prosecutor appeared for ED, and Senior Advocate Sidharth Luthra with Advocate Neeraj Shekhar had appeared for accused Vikas Mishra in the matter.

Coal smuggling scam

On November 27, 2020, a case was registered by CBI Kolkata against Amit Kumar Dhar, the then general manager, Kunustoria area, ECL Jayesh Chandra Rai, general manager ECL, Kajora Area, Tanmay Das, chief security, ECL Asansol, Dhananjay Rai, Area Security Inspector ECL, Debashish Mukerjee, Security in charge, Kajora area, ECL, Anup Majee alias Lala and unknown officials of ECL, CISF, Railways, other department and unknown private persons for alleged commission of cognizable offence various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED later took up the case, to trace the proceeds of crime as it was revealed that "large proceeds of crime" were generated and laundered as a result of illegal coal mining.

