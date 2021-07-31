HC Grants Bail To Surendra Gadling To Attend Mother's Last Rites A Year After Her Demise

The Bombay High Court on Friday directed the release of Bhima Koregaon case accused Surendra Gadling on temporary bail from August 13 to August 21 to attend his mother's last rites in Nagpur. Currently languishing in the Taloja Central Jail, he was arrested on November 6, 2018, and charged under Sections 121, 121(A), 124(A), 153(A), 505(1)(B) and 117 read with sections 34 and 120B of the IPC and Sections 13, 16, 18, 18B, 20, 38, 39 and 40 of the UAPA. The judgment of the bench consisting of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar came on Gadling's plea challenging the NIA court's order dated September 11, 2020.

Via this order, the human rights lawyer was denied bail to join his family members in performing the final rites of his mother who passed away on August 15, 2020. While Gadling had filed an application seeking temporary bail two days after his mother's demise, the NIA opposed the plea on August 28, 2020. Rejecting his plea, the special NIA judge took into account the fact that three weeks had elapsed from the date of the death of the accused's mother at the time of consideration of the prayer for bail.

In the present petition, Gadling indicated that his family has decided to hold the funeral rituals of his mother on August 15 and sought release for a period of three weeks. The NIA again opposed this citing that the reason for reason ascribed by the accused for release on temporary bail does not survive. However, the HC observed that the Supreme Court's verdict in the National National Investigation Agency Vs. Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali case does not apply where temporary bail is sought by the lawyer to participate in the last rites of his mother.

Here are the HC's conditions for bail:

Gadling will have to furnish a bond of Rs.50,000 with one or two sureties in the like amount to the satisfaction of the special NIA judge

After being released from the Taloja Central Jail, he has to furnish the details of his travel from Mumbai to Nagpur, address and contact number

He must inform the jurisdictional police station of the date and time of his arrival as soon as he reaches Nagpur

He shall mark his presence at the jurisdictional police station at 10 am on August 16 and August 19

He shall surrender his passport and must neither tamper with evidence nor contact the prosecution witnesses

No prayer for the extension of the bail period will be entertained

What is the Bhima Koregaon-Elgar Parishad case?

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

The charges filed by the police include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that some of the arrested individuals are active members of the banned CPI (Maoists) party. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.