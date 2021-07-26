HC Issues Notice To Centre, Delhi Govt On PIL Seeking Separate Toilets For Third Gender

The Delhi High Court on Monday issued a notice based on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to construct separate washrooms for the people of the third gender. The notice has been issued to the Centre, Delhi Government, civic bodies, and others to take necessary actions regarding the same.

The Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh through the notice sought the responses from the Union of India through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Government of NCT Delhi, and Municipal Corporations of East, South, and North Delhi. Giving time to the authorities to reply to the notice, the court has now slated the next hearing for September 13.

PIL seeking construction of toilets for the third gender

The PIL filed by a final-year law student Jasmine Kaur Chhabra through Advocate Rupinder Pal Singh in Delhi High Court seeks the construction of separate toilets for transgenders/third genders in the absence of separate public washrooms.

The petition has been filed as per the Swachh Bharat Mission Revised Guidelines dated October 5, 2017, specifying the need to make separate toilets for transgenders. The plea further sought direction to maintain the hygiene of the washrooms so that every citizen of India gets equal rights and facilities for the enjoyment of their basic needs for standard living.

Furthermore, the petition also seeks the proper implementation of the Transgender Persons Act, 2019 criminalising the discrimination against a transgender person in education, employment, healthcare, movement and right to reside.

According to the petition, though the Central government has released funds but no separate toilets were made for the transgender/third gender community in Delhi.

The need for building separate toilets for the people of the third gender has become more important due to growing cases of sexual assault and harassment while using male toilets.

Delhi Civic Body takes a step

Earlier in January 2021, officials from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) inaugurated the first public bathroom for the third gender community at the Press Club of India parking lot near Shastri Bhawan. The Delhi government had previously ordered all the departments, district authorities, municipal corporations, and autonomous organisations in the national capital to build separate restrooms for transgender people at their respective offices.

Mysuru was the first city in India to have transgender restrooms, followed by Bhopal.

(With agency inputs)