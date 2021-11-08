HC Issues Notices To MP Govt Officials Over Contempt Petition

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued notices to some state School Education Department officials for introducing 27 per cent reservation for OBC candidates in appointment of teachers in high and middle schools in violation of court orders, a top government counsel said.

While hearing a contempt petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice VK Shukla issued notices to the respondents - all government officials - and fixed next hearing on November 12, Deputy Advocate General Swapnil Ganguly said.

The petitioner's counsel, Aditya Sanghi, said on July 20, 2020, the HC had issued directions to the School Education Department restraining finalisation of selection process and appointment of teachers without prior permission of the court.

However, this directive was violated by the department, leading to filing of the contempt petition, he said.

In support of the contempt petition, a letter of the department dated October 18, 2021, was submitted in which candidates selected for post of teachers in high and middle schools were asked to join their place of posting by October 30, 2021, Sanghi said.

The petitioners have challenged the validity of a gazette notification issued on December 24, 2019, whereby 27 per cent reservation was provided to OBC candidates in the department's recruitment process, he said.

The contempt petition has been filed by aspirants who are students from Rajasthan.

