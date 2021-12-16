HC Junks Rashmi Shukla's Plea Against FIR On Docs Leak; Coercive Action With 7-days Notice

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court quashed IPS officer Rashmi Shukla's plea to quash the FIR on the leaking of confidential information about police postings in Maharashtra and to alternatively transfer the probe to the CBI. The Cyber Crime Police Station in Mumbai registered an FIR against unknown persons on March 26 alleging that Shukla's confidential letter to the DGP and other sensitive material concerning the police force was illegally obtained and supplied to an unauthorized person. As per the Mumbai Police, this constituted offences under the Indian Telegraph Act, Information Technology Act and the Official Secrets Act.

The division bench of Justices Nitin Jamdar and Sarang Kotwal observed, "Since the FIR discloses a cognisable offence, the police have a duty to investigate. No ground is made out to quash the FIR and to prevent any further investigation. The prayer for transfer of the Investigation to CBI on the ground that the CBI is investigating the postings of the Police Officers is without merit as both the investigations are different". This was a reference to the central agency's investigation into the extortion charges against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

The HC added, "Even if the contents of the Petitioners report are found to be correct, the alleged illegal leakage of official documents will nevertheless constitute an offence, and this will not depend on the result of the investigation conducted by the CBI. Thus, the prayers for quashing the FIR and for the transfer of investigation to the CBI are rejected. However, considering the facts and circumstances, if the Respondent – State proposes to take any coercive steps against the Petitioner, the Respondent - State will give advance notice of seven working days to the Petitioner."

Rashmi Shukla's letter

In a letter addressed to the then Maharashtra DGP Subodh Jaiswal on August 25, 2020, Rashmi Shukla revealed that she had received complaints of a network of "brokers"- individuals with political connections ensuring desired postings for police officers in an exchange for "massive monetary compensation". Stating that the phone numbers of the suspects were placed under surveillance to ascertain these charges, the State Intelligence Commissioner stressed that due procedure was followed. Moreover, she revealed that the aforesaid brokers are in contact with influential people and many police officers.

Opining that there is highly incriminating evidence against a number of individuals in this activity, she attached a detailed report in this regard. The letter also called for the report to be immediately brought to the notice of the CM as it casts aspersion on the credibility and functioning of the government. Making public this letter, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed that CM Uddhav Thackeray did not take any action on this report to "save his government" and highlighted that the state government transferred Shukla from the post.