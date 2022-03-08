HC orders postponement of Delhi Judicial Service exam on plea to relax upper age limit

New Delhi, Mar 8 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday directed that the last date for receiving applications for Delhi Judicial Service Examination-2022 be rescheduled and the exam be postponed, while hearing a plea challenging fixation of upper age limit of 32 for the candidates.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and D K Sharma issued notice to the administrative side of the Delhi High Court through its registrar general and said that the counter affidavit be filed within a week.

“List the matter on April 7. The date of receiving applications shall be rescheduled to a date after the next date of hearing. Accordingly, the date of holding the exam shall also be postponed,” the bench said.

The court said the matter be listed before the same bench which is seized of a similar matter after obtaining orders of the Chief Justice.

The high court on March 4 had deferred by four weeks the Delhi Higher Judicial Service (DHJS) Examination-2022, which was to be held on March 20, while hearing a batch of pleas challenging the minimum age criteria of 35 years fixed for applying for the post of district judge.

A bench of Justices Manmohan and S K Jain had on March 4, issued notice to the administrative side of the Delhi High Court, through its Registrar, and Delhi government's Department of Law and Justice and asked them to respond to the petitions.

While the last date of filling online application form for DHJS exam was March 12, the Preliminary Exam was scheduled on March 20.

The present petition was filed by Devina Sharma, a practising advocate who is desirous of joining the DJS and was contemplating to appear for DJSE.

The petitioner sought relaxation in upper age limit for eligibility to appear in DJSE, 2022, for which the last date of submission of the application was March 20. The preliminary exam was scheduled for March 27.

She said she was born in April 1989 and is not eligible to apply for the exam as she is beyond the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2022.

“The last examination was held for the year 2019 and thereafter was not held for two successive years, that is, 2020 and 2021 on perhaps on account of the global pandemic, that is, COVID-19. Had the said examination been held in either of these two years, the petitioner would have been eligible to appear in the examination in these years, was are preferably required to be conducted each year in terms of the Delhi Judicial Services Rule, 1970,” the petition said. PTI SKV SA

