HC Questions Delhi Govt Over Not Allowing Private Labs, Hospitals To Conduct Antigen Tests

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Delhi government why it was not allowing private labs and hospitals dealing COVID-19 patients to conduct rapid antigen tests. The HC noted that it has not been able to meet its own targets of conducting the same in the national capital.

A division bench of Justice Hima Kohli and Justice S Prasad observed that Delhi Government is not able to meet half of its target estimated for conducting rapid antigen tests in the national capital. The court was hearing a plea of advocate Rakesh Malhotra, seeking directions to allow the private labs and private hospitals which are treating COVID-19 patients to conduct rapid antigen tests for identifying the infected people.

Appearing for Delhi Government, Advocate Satyakam, on oral instructions told the court that the government had kept a target of doing 22,000 tests in a day in the eleven districts of the state. However, he submitted that only around 9,356 rapid antigen tests were conducted on June 21.

The court noted that it was not even 50 per cent of estimated targets and added that the estimates should be reasonable. "Why can not you (Delhi government) allow antigen testing in all private places," the court asked. Advocate Satyakam said that rapid antigen tests are being conducted on the trial basis for a week from June 18 and added that they will decide the future course of action after one week of trial. Now it is being conducted in the containment zone, he submitted.



Meanwhile, Delhi recorded the highest number of coronavirus cases in India after Maharashtra. With 3,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus count has inched towards the grim milestone of 60,000-mark. The deadly infection claimed over 2,100 lives in the capital.

(with inputs from ANI)