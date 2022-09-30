HC Rejects Bail Plea Of Accused In 2012 Pune Blasts Case

The Bombay High Court has rejected the bail plea of an accused in the 2012 Pune bomb blasts case, noting that there was a prima facie case made out against him.

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Sharmila Deshmukh in its order dated September 27 rejected the bail plea of Munib Memon and directed to expedite the trial in the case.

The order copy was made available on Friday.

On August 1, 2012, five low-intensity blasts occurred across Pune, and while there was no death reported, a few persons had suffered injuries.

The bench in its order said that the perusal of the confessional statements made by the co-accused in the case prima facie shows the complicity of Memon, that he had attended the conspiracy meeting and was aware of the offence to be committed.

"Considering the confessional statements, prima facie, it is difficult to come to a conclusion that there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the appellant is not guilty of the offences with which he is charged," the court said.

"Similarly, the material on record shows that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accusation against the appellant are prima facie true," it added.

The bench directed the special court to expedite the trial in the case and conclude it by December 2023.

Memon, who was arrested in 2012, has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), Explosive Substances Act and the Arms Act.

The accused in his bail plea claimed that there has been a delay in the commencement of the trial and he has already undergone pre-trial detention of nearly 10 years.

He further claimed innocence and said he was working in a tailor shop and had no connection with the alleged offences.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which was handed over the probe in the case, said that the blasts were planned to avenge the death of one Quatil Siddique, a member of a banned terrorist organisation, Indian Mujahideen.

According to the NIA, Memon was part of the outfit that hatched the conspiracy.