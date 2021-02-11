HC Rejects Plea Seeking Enactment Of Anti-cow Slaughter Law In J&K, Puts Onus On Lawmakers

The Jammu & Kashmir High Court dismissed a plea seeking direction for the enactment of a law prohibiting the slaughter of cow and its progeny in the Union Territory of J&K. Initiating the petition under Article 226 of the Constitution, the 'SAVE' (Save Animals & Value Environment) NGO also demanded that the act of slaughtering these animals should be made a cognisable offence with strict punishment. However, the division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Rajnesh Oswal maintained that a writ of mandamus is not applicable to issue direction for enacting a particular law.

Making it clear that only the legislature of J&K is competent to enact a law on a certain subject, it pointed out that there was no chance of any fresh legislation as the legislature is not in existence currently. During the hearing, the petitioner's counsel SS Ahmed cited a 2019 Supreme Court judgment to argue that the court can intervene if there is a vacuum in law. Not accepting this argument, the HC reiterated that only the lawmakers can take a call on formulating such a law. Based on Advocate General DC Raina's submission, it ruled that SAVE can submit a comprehensive representation to the J&K Chief Secretary in this regard which will be brought to the Legislature's notice for due consideration.

As per paragraph 6 of the verdict, the HC noted, "Enacting of law to prohibit the slaughter of cows and its progeny is a new subject and can not be due to any vacuum in law. It is a fresh demand of certain section of the people or the wildlife lovers to have such a law on the subject with the repeal of RPC. It is for the law makers to consider and to take a call on it."

Anti-cow slaughter laws in India

As per the Constitution, the state Legislatures have the exclusive power to legislate on the preservation of cattle. Interestingly, the slaughter of cow and other bovine animals was a non-bailable offence in J&K since 1862 according to Section 298-A of the Ranbir Penal Code. However, the cow slaughter ban was revoked in the Union Territory after the abrogation of Article 370 which resulted in the repeal of the RPC. Apart from this, only 6 other states and Union Territories- Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Lakshadweep do not have anti-cow slaughter laws at present. Recently, the Karnataka Legislature cleared a bill providing for stricter punishments for slaughter of cattle.

