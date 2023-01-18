HC Reserves Judgement On Petition Of Mau MLA Abbas Ansari

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on a petition filed by Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, son of jailed mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

The petition sought quashing of criminal proceedings in connection with his remarks during the assembly polls in March in which he allegedly threatened to settle score after formation of (Samajwadi Party) government.

The bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh reserved the verdict after hearing arguments of counsels for Abbas Ansari and also of the state government.

Abbas Ansari, who contested and won the UP Assembly polls as a candidate of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP)-Samajwadi Party alliance, had allegedly said in a public rally that after forming the government in the state, no government officials would be transferred for the first six months, as he had a score to settle with them (pahle hisab kitab hoga).

In connection with his alleged remark against the government officials, a first information report (FIR) was lodged against him under the relevant sections.

Subsequently, after investigation, a charge sheet was filed against Abbas Ansari.

In the present petition, he had requested the court to quash the charge sheet filed against him.

