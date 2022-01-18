HC Seeks Stand Of Delhi Govt On Plea To Remove Stray Cows From Roads

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the stand of the Delhi government and other authorities on a petition seeking the removal of stray cows and bulls from roads and highways to prevent accidents.

Justice V Kameswar Rao issued notice to the Delhi government, Deputy Commissioner (Traffic), and Deputy Commissioner of South Delhi Municipal Corporation on the petition by Satish Sharma, a lawyer, who claimed to have suffered injuries after “stray cows and bulls started quarrelling” on the road.

In the petition, the lawyer said that there are several stray cows and bulls wandering freely on the roads after being abandoned by their owners and despite several complaints to the concerned authorities, the animals are yet to be removed.

“On December 15, 2021, the petitioner was going to his home over his bike, suddenly a flock of stray cow and bulls started quarrelling over the road. By the quarrel of flock of stray cow and bulls, the petitioner had sustained the injuries over his palm, wrist, knee, and ankle. Immediately the petitioner fall down over the road and anyhow the passer bye had saved him,” the petition said.

“In these kinds of incidents and circumstances, there can be grave possibilities of the road accident. With the grace of God, the life of the petitioner has been saved in two incidents. Although the authorities and officials failed to perform their lawful duties and obligations,” it added.

The petition contended that it is the duty of the authorities to prevent the gathering of cows and bulls on the roads and their inaction is illegal, wrong, and uncalled for.

