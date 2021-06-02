HC To Delhi Govt: Why Announce Vaccine Centres With Pomp & Splendour When Don't Have Jabs?

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday questioned the Delhi government on how if they could not ensure people would receive both doses of COVAXIN, then they should not have installed so many vaccination centres with "much pomp and splendour."

Justice Rekha Palli issued a notice to the Delhi government and sought its stance on whether it can provide the second dose of COVAXIN to those who have been administered with the first shot, before the expiry of the incubation period of six weeks between the two doses. The Delhi Court also issued notice to the Centre on two pleas to make the second dose of both vaccines- COVAXIN and COVISHIELD- available in the National Capital.

The Delhi High Court observed, "The younger generation which has lost so many lives to COVID-19 should have been vaccinated first as it is the nation's future but the jabs were prioritised for the elderly who have already lived their lives."

The court then clarified it did not mean at all that lives of the elderly are not important enough.

Unable to comprehend the vaccine policy, Justice Sanghi said, "I do not understand this vaccination policy at all. I can speak for myself, You (Delhi Government) have announced the vaccination policy for 18 to 44 years old persons and now you do not have the vaccines. Then do why you have to announce and make a declaration when you do not have the vaccines? We have to invest in the future and we are sidelining them." Justice Sanghi also said, "We have to secure our future for that we need to vaccinate our younger generation and here we are giving priority to 60 plus who have lived their lives. It is the younger lot which is the future, we are on our way out."

The judge pointed out that so many young lives have succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Ideally, we should be able to save everyone but if we have to choose, we have to save younger people because an 80-year-old person has lived his life and he will not take the country forward."