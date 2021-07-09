HC Turns Down Chirag Paswan's Plea Challenging Pashupati Paras' Appointment As LJP Chief

In a massive setback for ousted LJP chief Chirag Paswan, the Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed his petition to remove newly-inducted Cabinet Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras as party's Legislative chief in the Lok Sabha.

A single judge bench comprising Justice Rekha Pali said the petition is not maintainable, therefore it would not interfere with the plea. The court noted that as per the rules of the Parliament, internal disputes of the House is to be dealt by the Speaker himself and not the court, unless there is a major defection in the proceedings.

"Persual of the prayer shows that the petitioner is trying to get the issue decided by this forum. even otherwise, it is well settled that the right to regulate the internal dispiutes of the House lies with the Speaker," the bench observed.

The court was also inclined to impose a cost to the petition, but after Paswan made repeated requests against the action, the court took a lineant view and did not impose a cost.

Chirag Paswan had knocked the doors of the Delhi High Court, challenging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's decision to consider his uncle and "expelled" MP Pashupati Paras as the leader of Lok Janshakti Party in the Lower House.

Chirag Paswan & Pashupati Paras lock horns

Trouble ensued within the LJP after 4 MPs unanimously elected Pashupati Kumar Paras as the party's legislative leader in the Lok Sabha and sacked Chirag Paswan as the leader of the party. Paswan in-turn expelled all the 5 leaders from the party and challenged his uncle's 'unconstitutional' election to the Lower House in the HC.

Amid the raging family feud, Pashupati Paras was appointed as the Union Minister of Food Processing by the NDA government on Thursday - another move objected by sacked party chief. Running a parallel LJP faction, Paswan claims that Pashupati Paras has no standing as the party Legislative chief nor as the Union Minister as he has been expelled from the 'party'.