HC Turns Down Sadhguru's Plea For External Audit Of TN Temples; CM Stalin Announces Relief

In the latest development, the Madras High Court refused to entertain Isha Foundation founder & mystic Sadhguru's plea seeking an external audit of temples under the Tamil Nadu government and noted that it wasn't urgent. In a PIL filed at the HC on May 1, Sadhguru had sought the constitution of a commission to examine the devolution of shrines to the community. A division bench led by Justice Sivagnanam and Justice Ananthi refused to allow an audit of the temples citing the ongoing battle against the COVID-198 pandemic and asked Isha Foundation to help the state government in the fight against the pandemic. Further, the HC noted that it would hear the case once normalcy returns as it was hearing only matters related to COVID-19 management in the state at present.

Tamil Nadu announces COVID relief for temple staff

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin announced a welfare scheme for temple priests and staff as a part of the assistance provided by the state government amid COVID-19. CM Stalin announced that Rs 4000 would be provided as COVID financial assistance to the staff across all temples in the state. Further, the government will also provide 10kg rice and a ration kit comprising 15 grocery items to the temple staff.

('To protect the livelihood of the staff of the temples under the control of the Department of Hindu Religious Affairs, including the priests and Bhattacharyas amid COVID-19, I started a scheme to provide relief allowance of Rs.4000, 10 kg of rice and 15 types of groceries,' - CM MK Stalin wrote on Twitter).

Sadhguru's moves HC seeking external audit of temples

Earlier on May 1, Sadhguru had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) at the Madras High Court seeking direction to be issued to conduct an external audit of the temples in Tamil Nadu. Sadhguru had sought in his plea the constitution of a commission to examine devolution of shrines to the community. The PIL petition had named the state of Tamil Nadu and the Additional Chief Secretary of the Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department (HR&CE) as first and second respondents.

Isha Foundation's move to file a PIL at the Madras HC came after spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev's repeated requests to the government on conducting an audit of temples in the state reportedly went unheard. In his PIL at the HC, Sadhguru had sought the audit of 44,000 temples in the state under the HR&CE department to ascertain the condition of all their structures, associated lands and immovable assets, the status of possession and occupation of the temple properties, the rents received and the dues, among others. The founder of Isha Foundation also sought the formation of a committee that would manage temples, its rituals and practices and to examine the devolution of the temples to the community.

Tamil Nadu govt to display details of temples online, Sadhguru welcomes move

Earlier in May, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to display online the details of temples under its management and their assets. The decision was taken after Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) PK Sekar Babu chaired a meeting in which he directed the officials to make the information about the 36,000 odd temples under the Ministry's control public. The move comes as spiritual leader, mystic and founder of Isha Foundation Sadhguru's Free TN Temples campaign is gaining significant momentum.

Isha Foundation founder and mystic Sadhguru hailed the 'historic' decision of the Tamil Nadu govt and noted that transparency was the first step to good governance. Noting that it was a step taken in the right direction, Sadhguru thanked the newly-elected DMK govt for accepting the request of the people and reacting promptly. Sadhguru's 'Free Tamil Nadu Temples' campaign was started after the state government presented a report in the Madras High Court on the sorry state of the temples of the state.