HD Kumaraswamy Releases ‘evidence Of Police Brutality’, Alleges Law & Order Breakdown

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy released photographs and 35 video clips from Mangaluru alleging that the police intimidated innocent citizens and attacked the protestors on December 19 when violence broke out in the coastal city.

Evidence out

The photographs released by Kumaraswamy shows police personnel in riot gear holding and throwing stones and that of the injuries sustained by the protestors. The videos show police allegedly heckling some people who were supposedly waiting for buses. Another clip shows police attacking a few shopkeepers in the Bunder area of Mangaluru with batons.

Kumaraswamy also claimed that the videos he released established that the police used disproportionate force against not just protesters but even innocent bystanders and also claims they fired without any provocation. Two protestors lost their lives in police firing on December 19th in Mangaluru.

Dismissing the magistrate probe ordered by the Karnataka government as a mockery, Kumaraswamy alleged that the probe will be conducted as per the directions of the state government. Claiming that Mangaluru has become a republic where law of the land is not implemented, the former CM alleged that the state government orchestrated violence through the police.

‘Today, I have released a CD to show what developments took place minute-to-minute on December 19th where two innocent people who were murdered by the Karnataka government. Here are pictures of police manhandled some people and encouraging others to commit violence. The main culprit here is the Mangalore police commissioner and 2-3 other police officers. I demand that the government constitute a house committee to determine what the real facts are. I also demand that immediately those officers should be removed from their positions be suspended’.

Refuting charges made by HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan claimed that politics is being played over the issue. ‘If Kumaraswamy has any evidence against anybody, he should hand it over to the inquiry committee which is looking into the issue. Instead, he is releasing it to the media to get political mileage. He should have some trust in the system which worked under him until a few months ago’.

Karnataka government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the matter of firing which claimed two lives and injured several others. The inquiry will be conducted by G. Jagadeesh, the Deputy Commissioner of Udupi district who has been given magisterial power by the state government.

