'He Was Arrogant And Aggressive': Doctor Who Treated Aaftab's Forearm Wound Post Murder

Stunning details continue to emerge in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, who was killed by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala in her flat in Delhi's Mehrauli. In order to get more information on the gruesome crime, Republic reached out to the doctor who treated Aaftab's wound in May, which he purportedly sustained after murdering Shraddha. The victim was killed on May 18, as per investigation, and her body was chopped off and later disposed of across Delhi, by the accused.

'Aaftab appeared arrogant, lied about injury': Doctor

During an exclusive conversation with Republic, Dr Anil Kumar Singh revealed that the accused showed up at the hospital with a wound on his right forearm that he claimed was from a knife while cutting fruits. Further during the conversation, he revealed that he was able to identify the accused after coming across the news of Shraddha's murder. Notably, Dr. Singh was the one who identified the accused when Delhi Police approached him for questioning.

The doctor also revealed that he was confident but also very arrogant and aggressive during his treatment. "He seemed arrogant, his behaviour was aggressive. Like he wouldn't listen to us. He spoke only English and told me that he was from Mumbai. I asked him why he came to Mumbai from Delhi and he said that the IT sector of Delhi is very good and I'm getting a very good salary here", the doctor told Republic.

Police investigation earlier revealed that the couple, who were in a live-in relationship since 2019, eloped to Delhi after their parents were against their relationship.

According to Dr. Singh, the laceration on Aaftab's hand was very minor and could have been treated at his home, but he said that the accused still showed up so he stitched his wound. "When I was stitching his wound, it seemed like he did not feel any pain. He showed no emotions, I thought he was a very bold person. He was completely painless", Dr. Singh said. Meanwhile, the accused is currently languishing in jail after a Delhi court order 5-day custody over the grisly murder.

Shraddha's father, on the other hand, is demanding death penalty for Aaftab saying the accused admitted to her daughter's murder before him. "Aaftab admitted in front of me that he chopped her body into 35 pieces. I was present at the police station when he confessed. The day case was transferred to Delhi from Mumbai, he admitted to the crime he committed", the victim's father told Republic.