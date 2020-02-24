The Debate
Head Constable Killed In Clashes Over CAA; Sec 144 Imposed At 10 Locations In N-E Delhi

Law & Order

On Monday, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal was killed during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in northeast Delhi as per PTI.

On Monday, Delhi police constable Ratan Lal was killed during clashes over the Citizenship Amendment Act in north-east Delhi as per PTI. Lal was attached to the office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gokulpuri. Other police personnel including DCP Shahdara Amit Sharma were also injured in the clashes. Apart from this, several vehicles, shops, and houses were torched in the region. Subsequently, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed at 10 locations in the North-East district of Delhi.  

Violence erupts in North-East Delhi

Tension escalated in northeast Delhi with protesters torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas, where pro and anti-CAA groups clashed for the second consecutive day on Monday and hurled stones at each other. Violence was also reported from the Chandbagh area in Jaffrabad.

