'Health Infra At Imminent Collapse': Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre, AAP Govt Over COVID Crisis

Coming down heavily upon the AAP government and the Centre over the COVID-19 situation in the national capital, the Delhi High Court remarked that both the governments have failed 'miserably' in controlling the virus spread. Hearing a plea concerning the sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi HC bench comprising of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli observed that lessons should be learnt from the previous lockdown, adding that the government had failed to handle the issue of migrant labourers. The Court also noted that the healthcare infrastructure in the national capital is at the stage of 'imminent collapse'.

Appearing for the Delhi government, Advocate Rakesh Malhotra informed the court of the measures taken by the AAP government to contain the spread of the virus. Malhotra apprised the Court of the RT-PCR tests which are being delayed due to the heavy load of pending results. "Limited supply of Oxygen.. we have private, centre, municipal hospitals.. in Ganga Ram there are 500 beds and they are short of oxygen.. patients will suffer," Malhotra said. In response, the Court asserted that it is keeping a tab on all that is being done.

Appearing for the Centre, Advocate Monica Arora told the Court that 300 metric ton of oxygen starting April 20 was to be given to Delhi, adding that the Centre has committed 500 beds at DRDO and that will be functional soon to ease the load on hospitals. Arora also pointed out that isolation centres have been made for less serious patients and that Railways will also give 1000 beds.

Pronouncing the order in the case, the Delhi High Court directed testing labs to declare results of COVID-19 tests 'as soon as possible' while making note of the order passed by the court last year directing GNCTD to ensure that samples are processed and reports published within 24 hours. The court also recorded submissions with respect to Inox.

"We direct Inox to honour its contract with GNCTD and hospitals in Delhi and continue to supply oxygen and restore 140 metric ton supply immediately which shall in turn be supplied to needy hospitals in Delhi," the Delhi High Court said.

'Provide food to daily wagers'

Moreover, the court also directed the Centre to file an affidavit on the status and capacity of beds in the national capital. "Aspect of increasing beds in Centre govt hospital should be considered," the court observed. The Delhi HC also instructed that no action shall be taken against labs on account of delayed results, noting the increase in testing samples.

Taking cognizance of the Rs 3,000 crores lying in the fund under the Building Workers Act, the Delhi HC directed the AAP government to utilise the fund to look after migrant labourers. "We direct GNCTD to draw from the said account if necessary and provide food to needy daily wagers at their worksite. The Chief Secretary shall ensure implementation of this direction without any futher delay," the Delhi HC directed.

Lockdown imposed in Delhi

Amid a steep rise in Coronavirus cases in the National Capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing a press conference on Monday announced a complete 6-days lockdown from 10 pm on April 19 to April 26, 5 am. The Delhi Chief Minister said, "Everything will remain shut except all essential services during these 6 days." Stating that during these 6 days of lockdown, the Delhi government will work to improve the medical facilities in the National Capital, the Chief Minister requested the people to stay calm and follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi so far has recorded over 8,53,460 positive cases, out of which, 7,66,398 have successfully recovered and 12,121 have died. As per the latest report from MoHFW, in the last 24 hours, 25,462 new cases, 20,159 fresh recoveries and 161 deaths. As of now, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 74,941.