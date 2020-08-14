Ludhiana: Health Worker Attacked For Asking Symptomatic People To Undergo COVID-19 Test

A health worker was allegedly beaten up by the locals of a village in the Dehlon Police Station area in Ludhiana, as he went to motivate symptomatic people to get tested for COVID-19 on Thursday.

A case of assault was reported in a camp named Prabhu Da Dera in Khanpur village of Ludhiana district by the health department employee Mastan Singh who had gone to urge people to get the corona test done. The victim has been admitted to the hospital and is undergoing treatment. Meanwhile, the police of Thana Dehlon has started investigating the matter.

Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM) Harpreet Kaur said that Singh had gone to the camp in Khanpur in the morning to look into the suspected corona cases. While Dr. Amit Arora of CHC Dehlon said that he had received a complaint from field staff about a suspected patient in the camp. The worker was sent there, where he agreed to have the corona test first. But some people beat him up.

ASI Narendra Pal Singh said, "The health worker is undergoing treatment. Action will be taken after recording his statement."

COVID-19 cases in Punjab

Punjab on Thursday reported 36 fatalities due to coronavirus, pushing the death toll to 706, while 1,035 cases took the state's infection tally to 27,936. According to a medical bulletin thirteen fatalities were reported in Ludhiana, five in Jalandhar, three each in Mohali, Kapurthala and Sangrur, two each in Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Patiala and one each in Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar.

Two deaths reported from Ludhiana were deleted from the official record as they were counted twice while three other cases of fatalities were also excluded as they tested negative for COVID-19, as per the medical bulletin. Among the districts which reported new cases included Ludhiana (222), Jalandhar (176), Patiala (140), Mohali (88), Bathinda (79), Ferozepur (66), Fatehgarh Sahib (43), Amritsar (41) and Faridkot (32), it said.

(With inputs from ANI)