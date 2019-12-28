Meerut SP Claims He Told Protesters To 'Go To Pakistan' After Hearing Their Pro-Pak Slogan

After the video of Meerut 's SP went viral in which he can be seen saying "Go to Pakistan", he has released a statement saying they were provoked. Speaking to news agency ANI, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh has said that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised. He justified his action saying that they had information that such elements stay in that lane. \

"When they said Pakistan Zindabad as soon as they saw us, then we said that if you are so much in love with that country then you can go there", he said.

The ADG of Meerut also responded on the video. ADG Prashant Kumar said: "Stones were being pelted, anti-India & pro-Pakistan slogans were being raised there. Situation was very very tense. PFI pamphlets were being distributed. This was despite all appeals, including by religious leaders."

Prashant Kumar,ADG Meerut: Yes if situation was normal then choice of words could have been better, but that day the situation was extremely volatile,our officers showed a lot of restraint,there was no firing by Police. (2/2) https://t.co/B4HLcj6q6M — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 28, 2019

Controversial video from Meerut

Amid protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a video of a senior police officer from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut has gone viral where he can be seen chanting communal and inappropriate remarks. The video reportedly from last Friday that surfaced on December 27 shows Superintendent of Police(City) of Meerut Akhilesh Narayan Singh saying: "Go to Pakistan" to the alleged rioters.

In the video accessed, SP Akhilesh Narayan Singh allegedly says said: "Where will you go? I will set this lane right now that you have given me this chance. Pointing at some black and blue badges, the Police officer reportedly says: "These black and blue badges you people are wearing, tell them to go to Pakistan. (Nahin woh to theek hai jo kaali patti aur neeli patti baandh rahe ho unko keh do Pakistan chale jaayein).

He continues his rant: "Desh main agar nahin rehne ka man hai to chale jao bhaiya. Aaoge yahan aur gaoge kahin aur ka. (If you do not want to live here then go away. You come here but you sing praises about somewhere else?)," the police officer says.

In the video, Singh and the other policemen then proceed to move ahead but the seemingly infuriated officer returns to the same men at least thrice and ends by saying, "I have taken the picture. Now I will show you. I will throw every man from here in jail. (Ek ek ghar ke ek ek aadmi ko jail main band karunga main)." He then says, "I will destroy everyone."

