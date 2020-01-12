Heavy Police Force Deployed At JNU After Recent Incident Of Violence

Heavy police and CRPF teams have been deployed at the gates of JNU, while SIT and Crime branch carries out the investigations inside the campus, on the JNU violence that took place on January 5. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured after a masked mob armed with rods and sticks attacked the students and teachers in the hostels of JNU. There have been increased tension over the incident as SIT's recent findings have revealed the names of suspects in the case, which includes JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh.