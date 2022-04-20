Heavy Security In Jahangirpuri For 'protection Of NDMC Workers' As Demolition drive Begins

The demolition drive against illegal constructions in Delhi began in full swing on Wednesday with around 20 bulldozers razing slums and shops built in violence-hit Jahangirpuri. Heavy police and paramilitary forces were deployed on the ground to maintain law and order during the two-day anti-encroachment drive organized by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

#WATCH | Anti-encroachment drive underway at the Jahangirpuri area of Delhi which witnessed violence on April 16 during a religious procession pic.twitter.com/zIxMVccwSM — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

Special CP Deependra Pathak said police deployment is for the protection of NDMC workers who are demolishing illegal establishments.

"We will provide security to the civic agency (NDMC) for the anti-encroachment drive. Adequate force is available. The NDMC will decide what has to be demolished. Our focus is on law and order situation," SP Pathak told Republic.

#WATCH North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducts anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri in Delhi



The civic body has asked for 400 personnel from Delhi Police to maintain the law & order situation during the drive in the area pic.twitter.com/KViPfwPEqr — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2022

No link to Jahangirpuri riots; NDMC carrying out routine work: Mayor

Jahangirpuri had witnessed violent clashes, including stone-pelting, arson, and firing, between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16. North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh however denied any links between the violence and the demolition drive calling it a mere 'routine work.'

"This is the part of NDMC's routine activity. We are not here to remove the homes of the rioters. We are only here to remove illegal construction," he told Republic.

On Delhi BJP chief Sudesh Gupta's demand to raze the houses of rioters, he opined, "Naturally, the mischievous ones will have to pay a penalty. But this process is a part of MCD. We will not discriminate against anyone. There is no special planning (to demolish the house of the accused). We will take action against whatever is illegal".

Officials said security forces carried out a flag march in the area and they took stock of the situation before the drive was launched. A drone has also been deployed to monitor the security situation. Ahead of the drive, some people in Jahangirpuri C Block voluntarily removed their belongings from roadsides, they said

The NDMC had on Tuesday requested the Delhi Police to provide at least 400 security personnel during the two-day drive.