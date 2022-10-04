Hemant Lohia Murder: J&K DGP Shares Details Of Incident, Calls Accused Yasir 'unstable'

After the brutal killing of Jammu and Kashmir's Director General (Prisons) Hemant Kumar Lohia, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh called the incident "unfortunate". The police chief shared the details of the horrifying incident while also speaking about the mental condition of the accused domestic helper.

Speaking to reporters, J&K DGP Dilbag Singh said, "He (HK Lohia) had been staying at his friend's house for the past few days. After having dinner, he went back to his room. The domestic helper was inside his room on the pretext of helping him with some ailment." Adding further he said, "Suddenly, the helper then latched the door from inside and attacked him several times with a sharp-edged weapon, also tried to suffocate him."

#BREAKING | Very unfortunate. J&K DG Hemant Lohia was at his friend's home. Domestic help Yassir, who seems to be an aggresive person, attacked him; attempt was made to burn his body: J&K DGP Dilbag Singh on DG Prisons Hemant Lohia's murder - https://t.co/vhQYKr1kjM pic.twitter.com/EUdFBhDkoH — Republic (@republic) October 4, 2022

"We got some relevant clues indicating that his mind was different. The accused as per history is an aggressive, unstable person. We are investigating further. We have also shared the photo of the alleged murderer in the media," the J&K DGP told reporters.

Earlier, Dilbag Singh stated that a manhunt had been launched to arrest his absconding domestic helper Yasir. Multiple raids are being raided in the Udhampur and Ramban district as his last location was found at the upper hills of Udhampur.

J&K DG Prisons Hemant Lohia murder case

As per the initial investigation, Republic TV has learnt that on Monday night Lohia asked his domestic helper (Yasir) to apply some oil on his foot as he had some swelling. Yasir first suffocated the DG to death, then used a broken ketchup bottle to slit his throat, and later tried to set his body on fire. After witnessing the flames, the family members and security tried to enter the room but it was locked from the inside as they had to break open the door.

J&K police in its statement said, "Some CCTV footage collected from the incident site also shows the suspected accused running away after commissioning of this crime... So far no terror act is apparent as per the initial investigation but a thorough probe is on to rule out any possibility. The weapon of offence has been seized."