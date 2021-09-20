Heroin Being Smuggled In Gujarat To Fund The Taliban?

It is no secret that while Gujarat has a coastline that helps in boosting trade and commerce, it also has its geographically vulnerable spots. However, due to the swiftness with which our agencies worked in coordination, they were able to intercept – what will now be referred to as ‘India’s largest drug bust’ of heroin worth approximately Rs 21,000 crore.

While there have been at least three foreign boats and ships that have been intercepted by Indian Coast Guards and other agencies off the coast of Kutch and Porbandar in the past week, officials believe that this growing number of smugglings of heroin has also got a lot to do with the recent instability in Afghanistan with the takeover of Taliban. They believe that while the Gujarat coastline has always been tried to be used as a spot for smuggling in drugs from the middle eastern countries, there have been more incidents of heroin being caught at the ports. And, almost all of them have been Afghani nationals.

“Gujarat ports and coastline has always been tried to be used for smuggling drugs and illegal goods into the country. But heroin specifically comes to Gujarat via illegal drug cartels from Afghanistan since there they cultivate it the most. Most of these drugs which they try to smuggle inside India, use that money which is then sent via hawala to these countries and is also used for funding terrorist activities,” said a senior official of the Gujarat Anti-terrorism Squad to this correspondent.

On Friday, afternoon, Indian Coast Guard (ICG), Marine Police, Gujarat Police along with Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) intercepted a ship at Mundra port in Kutch, which had two containers that had been ‘mis-declared as talcum powder’ but had been trying to smuggle heroin in the country from Afghanistan via Iran ports. According to the officials, they were tipped off and found such a large quantity of talcum powder being imported as suspicious. Upon intercepting the containers, heroin was found buried under the packets of talcum powder. And officials weighed the heroin over the course of two days, which came up to 2988.22kg with the approximate valuation of the drugs being Rs. 7 crore per kilogram.

An official was also sent from Kutch to Delhi to check the purity of the drug as well. The officials found a firm located in Andhra Pradesh named Aashi Trading Company in Vijayawada to also be associated with this smuggling – for whom the consignment of heroin was being imported. Two people from Vijaywada and Chennai, including one woman named Vaishali, was brought to Kutch at Mundra port for the DRI officials to interrogate on finding out the exact nexus.

On Monday afternoon, another boat was intercepted and brought to Porbandar by ICG and Gujarat ATS where they found heroin of 40kg in the boat along with six crew members who were also from Iran. “We suspect that the crew members carried the drugs by land from Afghanistan to Iran and then from Iran ports to Gujarat ports. We are seeing a rise in these cases of heroin smuggling and we will investigate into the terror funding angle with respect to the instability in Afghanistan as well,” a senior officer of Gujarat ATS commented.