Heroin Seized, Drug Peddler Nabbed In Barpeta

Police seized 28.94 gm of heroin and arrested one drug peddler in lower Assam's Barpeta district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The heroin and narcotic tablets concealed in three soap cases were seized at Salekura village from the drug peddler on Monday night, the officer said.

A case was registered at Barpeta Police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 in this connection.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)