Heroin Worth Around Rs 20 Lakh Seized In Mizoram, One Person Arrested

Heroin worth Rs 19.5 lakh was seized and one person was arrested along the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram on Sunday, Assam Rifles said in a statement.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police set up a mobile check post at Zokhawthar village in Champhai district and intercepted a vehicle, it said.

Heroin concealed in small pouches was found and the driver was arrested, it said.